India’s healthcare industry expected to reach $372 bn in 2022: NITI Aayog

Staff Reporter

India’s healthcare sector has grown rapidly over the last five years and its industry is expected to reach 372 billion dollar in 2022. The country’s healthcare sector has grown at a compound annual growth rate of around 22 per cent.

NITI Aayog today released a report outlining the range of investment opportunities in various segments of the healthcare sector. This include hospitals, medical devices and equipment, health insurance, telemedicine, home healthcare and medical value travel. Healthcare has become one of the largest sectors of the Indian economy, in terms of both revenue and employment.

As per estimates by the National Skill Development Corporation, healthcare can generate 27 lakh additional jobs in India between 2017-22. The report was released by NITI Aayog Member Dr V K Paul, CEO Amitabh Kant and Additional Secretary Dr Rakesh Sarwal.