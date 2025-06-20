Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise by over 2.2 bn dollars

Jun 20, 2025

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by more than 2.2 billion dollars, reaching over 698 billion dollars in the week ending 13th June. According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India, during the last week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, were up by over 1.7 billion dollars to over 589 billion dollars. Gold reserves surged by over 428 million dollars, totalling to 86.31 billion dollars. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights was up by 85 million dollars, reaching over 18.75 billion dollars and Central Bank’s position in the International Monetary Fund also increased by 43 million dollars, reaching 4.45 billion dollars.

