Final Trade June 20: Markets jump After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Surges Over 1,000 Points

BIZ DESK

Indian equity markets made a strong comeback today after three consecutive sessions of losses, buoyed by broad-based buying across sectors and renewed investor confidence. The benchmark indices surged over 1.3%, reflecting positive sentiment in both heavyweight and broader market segments.

The BSE Sensex soared 1,046 points (1.28%) to close at 82,408, while the Nifty-50 of the National Stock Exchange jumped 319 points (1.29%) to settle at 25,112. The rally was supported by robust gains in telecom, auto, and power stocks, coupled with a sharp rise in mid-cap and small-cap counters.

Broader Markets and Sectoral Gains

Performance was equally strong in the broader market:

BSE Mid-Cap Index advanced 1.2%

advanced BSE Small-Cap Index rose 0.6%

On the sectoral front, all 21 sectoral indices on the BSE closed in green, indicating widespread optimism.

Top sectoral performers included:

Telecommunication : up 2.7%

: up Realty : up 2.2%

: up Utilities: up 1.6%

Top Gainers and Market Breadth

Among the Sensex constituents, all but one stock ended in positive territory. Maruti Suzuki was the only stock to remain flat, while others posted notable gains:

Bharti Airtel : up 3.2%

: up Mahindra & Mahindra : up 2.9%

: up Power Grid Corporation: up 2.3%

The market breadth was decisively positive:

2,463 stocks advanced

1,484 stocks declined

147 stocks remained unchanged

52-Week Highs and Lows

At the NSE:

28 stocks touched their 52-week highs

touched their 38 stocks fell to their 52-week lows, showing volatility remains in specific pockets despite overall bullishness.

Investor Sentiment and Outlook

Analysts attribute the rally to easing concerns over global inflation, stability in crude oil prices, and institutional buying. Additionally, expectations of favorable monsoon progress and strong domestic consumption indicators have added to the positive momentum.

Market experts suggest that while today’s recovery is encouraging, investors should remain watchful of global cues, including U.S. Federal Reserve commentary, commodity prices, and geopolitical developments.