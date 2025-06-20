Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Markets End Mixed Amid West Asia Tensions; Kospi Crosses 3,000

Jun 20, 2025

AMN

Asian equity markets witnessed a mixed trend today as investors remained cautious amid escalating tensions in West Asia. South Korea’s Kospi index surged nearly 1.5%, breaching the 3,000-point milestone for the first time since January 2022, signaling robust investor sentiment in Seoul.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also performed strongly, climbing over 1.2% on the back of gains in tech and real estate shares. However, not all markets followed suit. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 and Singapore’s Strait Times index both slipped by more than 0.2%, reflecting regional uncertainties and profit booking. Meanwhile, China’s Shanghai Composite Index ended marginally changed, with investors adopting a wait-and-watch approach.

In a key policy move, the People’s Bank of China maintained its benchmark lending rates unchanged. The 1-year loan prime rate (LPR) remained at 3%, and the 5-year LPR stayed at 3.5%. The decision comes a month after Beijing implemented broad monetary easing measures aimed at reviving growth and stabilizing financial markets.

On the European front, markets showed resilience and were trading firmly in the green during intra-day sessions. Germany’s DAX advanced over 1.2%, France’s CAC 40 climbed around 0.7%, and London’s FTSE 100 was up by more than 0.4%, buoyed by strong corporate earnings and improved investor confidence.

