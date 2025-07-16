India’s exports rise by nearly 6% in 1st qrt of current fiscal

The India overall exports rose by nearly six percent in the first quarter of the current financial year, reaching more than 210 billion dollars compared to 198.52 billion dollars in the same period of the last financial year.

Briefing media in New Delhi, the Commerce and Industry Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, the country’s imports registered a decline by 3.71 percent to 53.92 billion dollars in June against 56 billion dollars in the last year. Further, the overall export in Merchandise and Services in June this year grew to 67.98 billion dollars as against 63.83 billion dollars in June last year. The Ministry also informed that the trade deficit of the country stood at 18.78 billion dollars in June this year.