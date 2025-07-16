Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s exports rise by nearly 6% in 1st qrt of current fiscal

Jul 16, 2025

The India overall exports rose by nearly six percent in the first quarter of the current financial year, reaching more than 210 billion dollars compared to 198.52 billion dollars in the same period of the last financial year.

Briefing media in New Delhi, the Commerce and Industry Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, the country’s imports registered a decline by 3.71 percent to 53.92 billion dollars in June against 56 billion dollars in the last year. Further, the overall export in Merchandise and Services in June this year grew to 67.98 billion dollars as against 63.83 billion dollars in June last year. The Ministry also informed that the trade deficit of the country stood at 18.78 billion dollars in June this year.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Rupee depreciates by 13 paise to close at 85.94 paise against US dollar

Jul 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 16: Domestic Equities End Flat Amid Global Jitters, Sensex up by 63 Pts

Jul 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh CM Wraps Up Dubai Visit with Strong Investment Pitch and Partnerships

Jul 16, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

West Bengal: Mamata Leads Massive Rally Against Alleged Harassment of Bengalis

16 July 2025 7:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s exports rise by nearly 6% in 1st qrt of current fiscal

16 July 2025 6:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Rupee depreciates by 13 paise to close at 85.94 paise against US dollar

16 July 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Stock Market July 16: निफ्टी-सेंसेक्स ने मामूली बढ़त के साथ किया कारोबार, मिडकैप-स्मॉलकैप में दिखा दम

16 July 2025 6:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!