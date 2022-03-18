India’s ensured better management of omicron surge than other countries: Health Minister

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has said that India’s strategies of public health response have resulted in better management of Omicron surge compared to many other countries. The Minister was delivering the keynote address virtually at a webinar yesterday with NITI Aayog and more than 200 NGOs and Civil Society Organizations that have worked at the grassroots during the pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Dr Mandaviya said, the management of the COVID19 pandemic has strongly demonstrated to the world the power of strong political will, self-reliance through Atma Nirbharta and collaborative efforts through a whole of government approach.

The Minister said, at a time when many countries are reporting an increase in number of daily COVID cases, India’s daily cases have reported a substantial decrease, combined with an increased recovery rate, and high levels of vaccination. Dr Mandaviya said, timely measures including test, track and treat approach with focused genome sequencing, community surveillance and effective clinical treatment have in tandem contributed to India’s COVID management.