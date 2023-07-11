इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jul 2023 11:05:40      انڈین آواز
India’s digital infrastructure and inclusion is being discussed all over world: President Murmu

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu has said that institutions of higher education are among the most effective platforms for promoting our Constitutional ideals of justice, equality, fraternity, individual dignity, and respect for women. She said this while addressing the concluding session of Visitor’s Conference 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening.

The President suggested to develop some methods to recognize and reward those institutions of higher education which create valuable intellectual property and generate revenue through such patents and innovations.

She said, innovation and cutting-edge research and development are among prime movers of the economic and social development of the nation. President Murmu said, National Education Policy 2020 puts special emphasis on creativity and innovation. She said, promoting outstanding research is one of the basic principles of this policy.

The President said, leading universities and technology institutions in the world has focused on innovation. She said, higher educational institutions in our country have the potential of becoming powerhouses of research and innovation. President Murmu expressed happiness that higher education institutions in India are making the transition towards promoting startups. Speaking about digital inclusion, She said, India’s digital infrastructure and inclusion is being discussed all over the world. The President said, 46 percent of the digital transactions in the whole world happen in India.

President Murmu said that the theme and sub-themes of this conference were extremely relevant for our country as well as for the entire world. She noted that the views presented at the Conference are concise and actionable. The President said that the significance of the policy is proved only by putting it into practice. She said, outcomes and results prove that the policy has been effectively implemented. Citing example of Digital India initiative, She said, a target has been set to digitally empower the Indian society and bring changes in the country’s economy. The President said, the results of this initiative have been very impressive.

She said, due to the effective implementation and public participation revolutionary change has been made possible in a very short time. President Murmu expressed confidence that similar transformative and inclusive results would be achieved in the field of higher education as well. She said, the discussion on the subject ‘Internationalization Efforts and G 20’ is very relevant in establishing India as a Knowledge Superpower. She stated that India is making efforts to find collective solutions to the current global challenges together with the G-20 countries with the mantra of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also addressed the concluding session. 

