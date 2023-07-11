Amit Shah slams ‘delusional’ critics rejoicing over SC verdict on ED chief tenure

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that those rejoicing over the Supreme Court decision on the Enforcement Directorate ED case are delusional for various reasons. In a tweet, Mr Shah said, the amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld by the Supreme Court. He said, the powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same.

The Union Home Minister said, ED is an institution that rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective to investigate offenses of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. He said, thus, who the ED director is, is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset.

The Supreme Court today quashed the Centre’s order of granting third extension to ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and terming the extension order “illegal”. A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol said in view of the peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year and to enable a smooth transition, Mishra’s tenure will be till July 31. The Supreme Court, however, also affirmed the amendments in the Central Vigilance Commission Act and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, giving the Centre the power to extend the tenure of a CBI chief and ED director by a possible three years beyond their mandatory two-year term.