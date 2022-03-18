India’s COVID vaccination coverage crosses 180 crore 95 lakh

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 180 crore 95 lakh. Union Health Ministry said that more than 13 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. Over eight lakh 21 thousand children from 12 to 14 years of age were administered the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine so far.

In the age group of 15 to 18 years old, more than five crore 61 lakh Vaccine doses have been administered as the first dose and three crore 52 lakh as the second dose so far. The Ministry said, more than two crore 16 lakh Precaution Doses have been administered so far.