India’s ace swimmer Sajan Prakash strong contender for medal at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo bound Sajan Prakash, country ace swimmer, has realised his dreams of participating at the Summer Games. After qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Mr Prakash has revealed that the road was full of hardships but also support.

The 27-year-old clocked 1:56:38 seconds in the men’s 200m butterfly event in Rome to become the first-ever Indian swimmer to earn a direct Olympic qualification.

In a virtual interaction organised by SAI, Mr Prakash said he didn’t lose hope in himself.

After Sajan, Srihari Nataraj also achieved a direct qualification, when the 20-year-old clocked 53.77 seconds in the men’s 100m backstroke in Rome to make the cut.

India will also have a third swimmer, Maana Patel who has made the cut through the Universality quota as for the first time India will send three members to take part in the Summer Games.