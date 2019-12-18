Indians have deep-rooted trust in democratic system: Lok Sabha Speaker

By A Correspondent / DEHRADON

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said the people have deep-rooted trust in the country’s democratic system. This was proved in the last Lok Sabha general elections which recorded 67 percent polling.

“Our present Lok Sabha represents India’s strength and diversity by having members from 36 political parties and 4 independents. Out of these, 9 parties have more than 10 members and 15 parties have a member each and as such, the role of Presiding Officer assumes significance” Speaker stressed.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 79th conference of Presiding Officers of State legislatures in Dehradun today Mr Birla said that the presiding officers are trying to raise and discuss the problems and issues of public importance in accordance with parliamentary traditions. He said the first session of the present Lok Sabha was spread over 37 days, witnessing the passage of 35 important bills.

The proceedings of the House were not adjourned for a single day.

Mr Birla said the conference will discuss strengthening democracy in the country. He informed that a special session will be convened in 2021 when the presiding officers’ conference completes 100 years.

Mr Birla observed that though the Legislatures are independent in their functioning, yet it is the need of the hour that Legislatures’ functioning be uniform in pattern. It is more so because the Legislatures are the temples of the peoples’ aspirations and faith. It is, thus, necessary that the trust people have in our institutions is consolidated and further cemented.



Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat observed that Presiding Officers play a key role in a healthy and robust democracy. Mentioning that Speakers act as class teachers or guardians, he said that the smooth functioning of the House is the mandate and responsibility of the Speaker.



Delivering the Welcome Address, the Speaker, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Prem Chand Aggarwal, underlined that the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies are the supreme representative bodies. Their mandate is to keep a check on the Executive and to give representation to peoples’ voice.

Speakers, Deputy Speakers and Secretaries from 21 States are participating in the conference.