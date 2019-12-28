Chairman Releases Rajya Sabha Calendar 2020

Calendar is exclusively dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi



A Akhter / New Delhi



Vice President of India and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu today released Rajya Sabha Calendar 2020 at Parliament House. The Calendar is exclusively dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.



Speaking on the occasion Mr Naidu said that the Calendar is a tribute from Rajya Sabha to legacy of Mahatma Gandhi to spread his teachings. He said that Gandhian values of peace and non violence are more relevant to today’s troubled times.



Mr Naidu said that he was a great leader and a visionary who personified certain everlasting ideals and universal values such as truth, non-violence, peace, harmony and tolerance.

He said that his philosophy of truth and non-violence, stands him apart as a great leader who led India to freedom and inspired many leaders across the world. He further added that his simple life, powerful ideas and thoughtful actions based on truth and non-violence are an eternal inspiration to the nation and humanity at large which are even more relevant in these troubled times when the world is faced with challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation, disparities, extremism, and terrorism.

Mr Naidu also pointed out that as a seeker of truth, Gandhiji experimented with truth and challenged the prevailing stereotypes of his time. A firm believer in non-violence, Gandhi Ji eschewed violence in all its forms even in the face of most daunting challenges. His methods of protest were scrupulously non-violent. While protesting against the British rule, he remained civil even to his adversary. He called off Non Cooperation Movement after Chauri Chaura incident which had turned violent.

Mr Naidu said that peace is a prerequisite for progress and that we all must preach and practice non-violence. He further said that as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Rajya Sabha wanted to convey the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. He added that the standards set by Mahatma Gandhi should be understood and practiced by all in the interest of the nation.

Chairman of Rajya Sabha Mr Venkaiah Naidu wished all fellow citizens a happy prosperous and fulfilling new year, 2020 and earnestly urged them to imbibe Gandhian principles in their lives. He expressed the hope that the themes of Calendar will convey the messages of Mahatma Gandhiji and lead all on the path of peace and progress.

RS chairman said that it is our collective responsibility to recall and take forward the legacy of Mahatma Gandhiji for the welfare of the country and the entire world. He was happy to note that the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, has launched various ambitious nation building initiatives with a view to fulfill Mahatma Gandhiji’s vision.

The main theme of the Rajya Sabha Calendar is ‘Mahatma Gandhi: The Man and His Message’. The Calendar captures various themes based on Mahatma Gandhi’s life and works such as Swaraj (Freedom in the real sense), Swacchta (Cleanliness and Sanitation), Satyagraha (Truth and Non-violence), Sarvodaya (Upliftment of all), Samarasata (Harmony and Peace), Swadeshi (Self-Reliance), Gram Rajya (Rural Upliftment), Removal of Untouchability, Tradition and Modernity, Nayee Talim (Education for life), Seva (Spirit of Service) and Leadership and Public Service.

Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Mr Harivansh; Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha, Mr Thaawarchand Gehlot; Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mr V. Muraleedharan; Dr. Satyanarayan Jatiya and Mr Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Hon’ble Members and Vice-Chairmen, Mr Desh Deepak Verma, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, Dr. I.V. Subba Rao, Secretary to the Vice-President of India and Dr. P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, Secretary, Rajya Sabha were also present on the occasion.