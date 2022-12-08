Indiana sues social media app ‘TikTok’ over data security, inappropriate content

The popular social media app TikTok has been sued by the Indiana state. Indiana’s attorney general Todd Rokita has accused TikTok’s parent company ByteDance of violating the state’s consumer protections laws. According to media reports, two lawsuits were filed . The first one claims the app exposes young users to inappropriate content.

In the other complaint, Mr Rokita also alleges that TikTok does not disclose the Chinese government’s potential to access sensitive consumer information. The announcement of the lawsuits come after other US states have drafted legislation to ban TikTok. Meanwhile, Texas, South Dakota and South Carolina have prohibited the use of TikTok being used on state government devices. Last month, the head of the FBI has said that TikTok poses a national security concern.