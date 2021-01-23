Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
Farmers threaten to intensify agitation as 11th round of talks end in deadlock
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
Indian Railways finalises tender for Vande Bharat type train sets for 44 rakes of 16 Cars each

AMN

Indian Railways has finalised the tender for Vande Bharat Type train sets for 44 rakes of 16 Cars each. The procurement includes a five-year comprehensive annual maintenance contract with the supplier. 

The Ministry said, for the first time, the tender required a minimum 75 per cent local content requirement of the total value of the tender. This is expected to give a boost to Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission. 

The Ministry further said, three bidders participated in this tender and the lowest offer was from indigenous manufacturer Medha Servo Drives limited who successfully met the minimum local content of 75 per cent of the total value.

SPORTS

Hockey Women; Indian Juniors hold Chile Senior Team to a 2-2 draw

Santiago (Chile)  Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team  put up a  resilient performance to hold Chile Se ...

Indian cricket team returned home after 2-1 triumph in Test series against Australia

Indian cricket team returned home after a 2-1 triumph in the Test series against Australia. The Indian team re ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

