Indian Railways finalises tender for Vande Bharat type train sets for 44 rakes of 16 Cars each

Indian Railways has finalised the tender for Vande Bharat Type train sets for 44 rakes of 16 Cars each. The procurement includes a five-year comprehensive annual maintenance contract with the supplier.

The Ministry said, for the first time, the tender required a minimum 75 per cent local content requirement of the total value of the tender. This is expected to give a boost to Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission.

The Ministry further said, three bidders participated in this tender and the lowest offer was from indigenous manufacturer Medha Servo Drives limited who successfully met the minimum local content of 75 per cent of the total value.