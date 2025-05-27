Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian parliamentary delegation concludes Qatar Visit, reaffirms stance on terrorism

May 27, 2025
The multi-party delegation led by Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament, concluded its official visit to Qatar. During their two-day visit, the delegation held high-level discussions with senior Qatari officials, members of Qatar’s academia and think tank.

In their meetings, the Indian delegation conveyed New Delhi’s zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism and provided a briefing on recent developments following the Pahalgam attack.

They emphasised that Operation Sindoor was a calibrated, targeted and proportionate response, reflecting India’s firm resolve to counter terrorism without escalating tensions.

The delegation also stressed the need to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure and to avoid making distinctions between terrorist groups and their backers.

Qatari officials reiterated their own zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and expressed strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack.

The Indian side welcomed Qatar’s support and acknowledged the official statement issued by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 23, condemning the attack.

