Australia: Vast dust storm covers Sydney, sparking health alerts

A vast dust storm moving across Australia has shrouded Sydney in a dense haze, sparking health alerts and underscoring the growing impact of climate extremes nationwide. New South Wales Health department today issued alerts for very poor air quality in some areas. Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committed expanded financial assistance for regions affected by flooding on the east coast. Authorities have confirmed that almost 800 homes and businesses have been destroyed due to flood caused by record-breaking rainfall.

Post navigation