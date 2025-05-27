Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh: SC acquits ATM Azharul Islam of 1971 war crime cases

May 27, 2025
In Bangladesh, the Supreme Court  today acquitted Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam in a case over crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War. A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order.

Following his arrest, Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azhar faced nine charges of crimes against humanity. According to the chargesheet, he was “responsible” for killing 1,256 people, abducting 17, and raping 13 women during the Liberation War in Rangpur region of Bangladesh. Besides, he was said to have tortured civilians, set fire to hundreds of houses and committed other atrocities.

The International Crimes Tribunal sentenced him to death on December 30, 2014, in five out of the nine charges.On January 28, 2015, the death-row convict submitted a petition to the Appellate Division claiming his innocence. On July 19, 2020, he filed the review petition with the relevant branch of the Appellate Division.

