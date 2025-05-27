India continue to Exposes Pakistan’s Terror Ties on Global Stage

AMN / WEB DESK

India continued to expose Pakistan’s support to terrorism globally with multi party delegations visiting various countries and spreading New Delhi’s message of zero tolerance against the terrorism. The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad today met French media in the national capital of France. After the meeting, Mr Prasad said that India’s narrative is very clear on the issue of terrorism and the whole world needs to speak in one voice.

he said that India did a precision strike as a last resort. He added that India has responded very conclusively, with lethal power, attacking the terrorist camps and their Air Force installations. Mr Prasad said that Operation Sindoor is only paused and Pakistan will have to give a good account of itself whereby they must stop terrorism and cross-border terrorism.

Another delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met Slovenian President of the National Council, Mark Lotrič, at the National Assembly. The delegation conveyed India’s resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism and the new normal after Operation Sindoor. The delegation appreciated Slovenia’s role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in promoting global peace and its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism that needs to be eradicated. the delegation also intercted with President of the Slovenian Association for International Relations Marjan Šetinc and its members.

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor visited the South American country ‘Guyana’. Briefing media Dr. Tharoor said that Guyana has extended support for India’s right to defend itself from terrorist attacks and to respond effectively. He added that Guyana holds special significance for India , particularly as a current member of the United Nations Security Council, where its voice is influential in shaping global responses to international issues. Mr. Tharoor mentioned that the country got complete understanding and unconditional sympathy and support from the government of Guyana.

The delegation also met Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. After meeting the delegation, the Guyana President said that terrorism and extremism are against every aspect of human dignity, and Guyana rejects them in every shape and form. They also met the Parliament speaker of Guyana, Mr. Manzoor Nadir and held a discussion about Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against terrorism.

Another all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha held a meeting with Singapore’s Senior Minister of state for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs. After a meeting with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Sim Ann, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has said that India has requested the Financial Action Task Force to bring back Pakistan on the black list because whatever financial support it gets, its expenditure is on its defence or terrorism. He added that Singapore’s Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately after the terror attack in Pahalgam and extended support against terrorism.

The delegation conveyed India’s position on recent developments following the terror attack in Pahalgam, including Operation Sindoor and the emerging “new normal” in India’s counter-terrorism policy.