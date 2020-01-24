Indian nurse at Saudi hospital tests positive for coronavirus: Govt

AMN

An Indian nurse working at a hospital in Saudi Arabia tested positive for coronavirus when she and nearly 100 of her Indian colleagues, mostly from Kerala, were screened.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, the affected nurse is being treated at the Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well.

Muraleedharan said he spoke to the Indian Consulate in Jeddah after the Indian nurses were quarantined at Al-Hayat Hospital, Khamis Mushait, due to the coronavirus threat. The Indian embassy in Jeddah clarified in a tweet that the nurse found positive for coronavirus was suffering for MERS-CoV and not 2019-NCoV (Wuhan).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take urgent steps in ensuring expert treatment and protection to those affected from the virus.