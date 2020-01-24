FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2020 07:18:44      انڈین آواز
Ad

Indian nurse at Saudi hospital tests positive for coronavirus: Govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

An Indian nurse working at a hospital in Saudi Arabia tested positive for coronavirus when she and nearly 100 of her Indian colleagues, mostly from Kerala, were screened.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, the affected nurse is being treated at the Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well.

Muraleedharan said he spoke to the Indian Consulate in Jeddah after the Indian nurses were quarantined at Al-Hayat Hospital, Khamis Mushait, due to the coronavirus threat. The Indian embassy in Jeddah clarified in a tweet that the nurse found positive for coronavirus was suffering for MERS-CoV and not 2019-NCoV (Wuhan).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take urgent steps in ensuring expert treatment and protection to those affected from the virus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

India beat New Zealand by 6 wicket at Eden Park in Auckland

WEB DESK India have won the first T20 International of five-match series against the New Zealand by six wic ...

RFI lifts Dattu Bhokanal’s ban after IOA’s intervention

Indian Rower Dattu Bhokanal's two-year suspension on charges of tanking a race during the 2018 Asian Games was ...

Ashu to lead Delhi U-17 in Junior National Football Championship

HSB/ New Delhi Striker Ashu will lead the 20 -member Delhi U-17 boys team in the Hero Junior National Football ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!