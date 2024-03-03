इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 12:53:31      انڈین آواز
Indian Navy to commission newly inducted MH 60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter at INS Garuda in Kochi

Indian Navy will commission the newly inducted MH 60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter on Wednesday at INS Garuda in Kochi. This will mark a pivotal moment in India’s Defence modernisation journey. The Seahawks squadron will be commissioned in the Indian Navy as INAS 334. The helicopters are a part of the 24-aircraft Foreign Military Sales contract signed with the US government in February 2020.

Defence Ministry said in a statement that the Indian Navy is set to witness a significant surge in its maritime prowess with the induction of the Seahawks. The helicopter is designed for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, medical evacuation and vertical replenishment. It has been rigorously tested in Indian conditions and is fully integrated into the Fleet. The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the Seahawks ideal for the Indian Navy’s maritime security needs.

