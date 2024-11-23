The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Indian fishing vessel collides with Naval submarine near Goa

Nov 23, 2024
Indian fishing vessel collides with Naval submarine near Goa

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Navy has initiated an investigation into a collision involving one of its submarines and the fishing vessel Marthoma, which occurred approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of Goa. Of the 13 crew members aboard the fishing vessel, 11 were rescued, while two remain missing.

The incident took place on Thursday as the submarine was navigating along India’s western coastline. Following the collision, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard launched a coordinated search and rescue operation, deploying multiple ships and aircraft.

A Naval spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the search for the two missing crew members is ongoing, coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai. “Additional assets, including those from the Coast Guard, have been diverted to the area to support the efforts. Coordinated search and rescue operations for the remaining crew of Marthoma are in progress,” the statement read.

The spokesperson also noted that an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the incident. Search and rescue operations continue with high priority to locate the missing crew members.

An Indian fishing vessel Marthoma with a crew of 13 members reportedly collided with an Indian Naval submarine near Goa Thursday evening. Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Indian Navy with six ships and aircraft. The Indian Navy said, 11 crew have been rescued so far and efforts for rescuing the remaining two crew is in progress. It said, additional assets including from the Coast Guard have been diverted to the area to augment the efforts. Navy said, the cause of the incident is being investigated.

Related Post

DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

General Dwivedi conferred Honorary General rank by Nepali Army

Nov 22, 2024
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights India’s commitment to dialogue in resolving global issues

Nov 21, 2024
DEFENCE

India-Japan Joint Service Staff Talks (JSST) concluded in New Delhi

Nov 20, 2024

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

SC to give verdict on ‘socialist’, ‘secular’ in Preamble on Nov 25

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
DEFENCE

Indian fishing vessel collides with Naval submarine near Goa

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt selects 28 projects under Tomato Grand Challenge to enhance value chain

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

SC seeks response from Gyanvapi Masjid Committee on ASI survey request for sealed area

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment