Indian fishing vessel collides with Naval submarine near Goa

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Navy has initiated an investigation into a collision involving one of its submarines and the fishing vessel Marthoma, which occurred approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of Goa. Of the 13 crew members aboard the fishing vessel, 11 were rescued, while two remain missing.

The incident took place on Thursday as the submarine was navigating along India’s western coastline. Following the collision, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard launched a coordinated search and rescue operation, deploying multiple ships and aircraft.

A Naval spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the search for the two missing crew members is ongoing, coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai. “Additional assets, including those from the Coast Guard, have been diverted to the area to support the efforts. Coordinated search and rescue operations for the remaining crew of Marthoma are in progress,” the statement read.

The spokesperson also noted that an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the incident. Search and rescue operations continue with high priority to locate the missing crew members.

