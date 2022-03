AMN

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory today for the Indians in the war-torn country. It said, the Embassy of India continues to function and can be contacted through e-mail : cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

The Embassy in the advisory said, 24×7 helpline numbers are functional on whatsapp for assistance. The numbers are 380933559958, 919205290802 and 917428022564.