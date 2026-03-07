The Indian Awaaz

Indian domestic flights cancelled amid West Asia airspace restrictions

Mar 7, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

A total of 278 flights scheduled to be operated today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled due to the ongoing developments in West Asia and the resulting airspace restrictions. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that flight operations have been impacted across several sectors. In a social media post, the Ministry said that passenger movement data for 5th March, 2026, shows that a total of 40 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from the West Asia region, carrying more than 7 thousand two hundred passengers, taking the cumulative passenger arrivals to over 14 thousand nine hundred. The Civil Aviation Ministry said that today, 51 flights are planned to be operated by Indian carriers, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions.

To ensure timely passenger assistance during this period, a dedicated Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is functioning 24×7, coordinating closely with airlines and other stakeholders. So far, more than one thousand eight hundred passenger grievances have been addressed through AirSewa, social media platforms and helpline calls. The ministry further said that Passengers are advised to keep a close watch on the latest flight updates and remain attentive to communication shared by their respective airlines through registered contact details.

