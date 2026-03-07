DGCA grants Aerodrome License to Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd for Noida International Airport

Last Updated on March 7, 2026 12:27 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the Aerodrome License to Yamuna International Airport Private Limited for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The airport has been licensed under the Public Use category for all-weather operations. The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the airport is being developed in four phases along with a multi-modal cargo hub. In the first phase, with one runway and one terminal, the airport will have the capacity to handle around 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all phases, the Noida International Airport will be capable of handling up to 70 million passengers per year.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government, stating that the development of Noida International Airport is a major step toward strengthening aviation connectivity for the National Capital Region and Western Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted that the world-class airport will boost regional economic growth, tourism, and investment while offering a seamless passenger experience and helping ease congestion at existing airports in the region.

The Ministry said that India is rapidly expanding its aviation network through a balanced approach of developing new greenfield airports while upgrading existing brownfield airports and regional airstrips, supported by initiatives such as the UDAN scheme. It added that the country’s long-term roadmap aims to develop over 400 airports by 2047, further strengthening connectivity, economic growth and national integration.