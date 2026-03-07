PM Modi, HM Amit Shah express grief over the demise of Gujarat MLA Govindbhai Parmar

Last Updated on March 7, 2026 7:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Govindbhai Parmar.

In a social media post, Mr Modi said Govindbhai Parmar was always dedicated and committed to social welfare activities. The Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today expressed grief over the passing of Govindbhai Parmar, the MLA from Umreth in Gujarat.

In a social media post, Mr Shah said that Govindbhai Parmar was known as a tireless and dedicated politician from central Gujarat, and his loss for the state can never be filled.

He added that Govindbhai Parmar was always committed to the development of the region and the welfare of every age group and class.

The Minister said that the entire BJP family stands firmly with their family members in this hour of grief.