Amit Shah lays foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 1,129 Cr in Haridwar

Last Updated on March 7, 2026 7:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth over one thousand 129 crore rupees in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, the program titled Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, 4 Saal Bemisaal was organised. To mark four years of the Uttarakhand government, a state-level exhibition has been set up at the event, showcasing the government’s key achievements and major policy decisions.