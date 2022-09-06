FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian Coast Guard steps up search for missing fishing boat at Muthalappozhi in Thiruvananthapuram

AMN

In Kerala, the Indian Coast Guard has stepped up search for the missing fishing boat that capsized offshore at Muthalappozhi near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday, leaving two fishermen dead and nine others injured.

Official sources said the Advanced Light Helicopter that was pressed into search operations could not complete it’s sortie due to inclement weather conditions. In all, 23 people were on the fishing boat at the time of mishap. Nine people saved themselves by swimming to the shore while three are still missing.

Meanwhile, authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges in Thiruvananthapuram district today following heavy rain alert. Travel ban has been imposed on hilly and coastal areas and quarrying activities have also been suspended.

