Indian banks and currency should be made part of international trade & supply chain: PM Modi

Aditya Raj Das

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM), the “iconic week” is being celebrated from June 6 to June 11, 2022.

On the occasion Prime Minister Narendra stressed the need to focus on making Indian banks and currency a wider part of international trade and supply chain. Mr Modi said efforts should be made so that the financial solutions prepared for India give solutions to the citizens of other countries of the world. He exuded confidence that there will be better financial and corporate governance during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of independence.

The Prime Minister said that people-centric governance and continuous effort towards good governance are the hallmarks of last eight years of his government. Mr Modi said, India has taken new steps every day and tried to do new work in the last eight years. He added, the government has sped up the development of the nation and empowered the poor. Mr Modi said, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gave an opportunity to the poor to live a life of dignity.

The Prime Minister said, permanent dwelling, electricity, gas, water, free treatment have given deserving respect to poor. He said, the scheme of free rations during the Corona period, freed more than 80 crore countrymen from the fear of hunger.

Mr Modi emphasized that the youth of the country have been kept at the heart of the government reforms in the last eight years. He said, this will help them to show their potential. Mr Modi asserted that by reducing more than 30 thousand compliances, abolishing more than one thousand five hundred laws, and decriminalizing several provisions of the Companies Act, the government has ensured that Indian companies not only move ahead but also achieve new heights.

Mr Modi said that the GeM portal has brought in new ease for procurement in government and made selling to the government very easy. He said, purchase figure for the portal has crossed one lakh crore rupees.

Talking about ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Prime Minister said, it is not just a celebration of 75 years of independence, but it is also a moment to celebrate, fulfill, pump new vigour into the dreams for an independent India seen by the freedom fighters. Mr Modi said, it is the duty of every countryman to make a special contribution to the development of the nation at their own level. He said, this is a moment to infuse the dreams of nations’s freedom fighters with new energy and dedicate to new pledges.

The Prime Minister said the country has borne the brunt of government-centric governance in the past. But today, 21st century India is moving ahead with the approach of people-centric governance. He said earlier it was the responsibility of the people to go to the government for availing benefit of the schemes. Now emphasis is on taking governance to people and free them from making rounds of different ministries and websites.

The Prime Minister also launched the national portal for credit-linked government schemes – ‘Jan Samarth’ Portal. The portal is a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders. The main purpose of ‘Jan Samarth’ portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. Mr Modi said, this portal will improve the lives of students, farmers, businessmen, MSME entrepreneurs and will help them in realizing their dreams.

On the occasion, a special series of five new coins dedicated to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ were launched. These special coins of denominations of one, two, five, ten and twenty rupees coins are visually impaired friendly.