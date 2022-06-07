FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jun 2022 01:03:06      انڈین آواز

Indian banks and currency should be made part of international trade & supply chain: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Aditya Raj Das

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM), the “iconic week” is being celebrated from June 6 to June 11, 2022.

On the occasion Prime Minister Narendra stressed the need to focus on making Indian banks and currency a wider part of international trade and supply chain. Mr Modi said efforts should be made so that the financial solutions prepared for India give solutions to the citizens of other countries of the world. He exuded confidence that there will be better financial and corporate governance during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of independence.

The Prime Minister said that people-centric governance and continuous effort towards good governance are the hallmarks of last eight years of his government. Mr Modi said, India has taken new steps every day and tried to do new work in the last eight years. He added, the government has sped up the development of the nation and empowered the poor. Mr Modi said, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gave an opportunity to the poor to live a life of dignity.

The Prime Minister said, permanent dwelling, electricity, gas, water, free treatment have given deserving respect to poor. He said, the scheme of free rations during the Corona period, freed more than 80 crore countrymen from the fear of hunger.

Mr Modi emphasized that the youth of the country have been kept at the heart of the government reforms in the last eight years. He said, this will help them to show their potential. Mr Modi asserted that by reducing more than 30 thousand compliances, abolishing more than one thousand five hundred laws, and decriminalizing several provisions of the Companies Act, the government has ensured that Indian companies not only move ahead but also achieve new heights.

Mr Modi said that the GeM portal has brought in new ease for procurement in government and made selling to the government very easy. He said, purchase figure for the portal has crossed one lakh crore rupees.

Talking about ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Prime Minister said, it is not just a celebration of 75 years of independence, but it is also a moment to celebrate, fulfill, pump new vigour into the dreams for an independent India seen by the freedom fighters. Mr Modi said, it is the duty of every countryman to make a special contribution to the development of the nation at their own level. He said, this is a moment to infuse the dreams of nations’s freedom fighters with new energy and dedicate to new pledges.

The Prime Minister said the country has borne the brunt of government-centric governance in the past. But today, 21st century India is moving ahead with the approach of people-centric governance. He said earlier it was the responsibility of the people to go to the government for availing benefit of the schemes. Now emphasis is on taking governance to people and free them from making rounds of different ministries and websites.

The Prime Minister also launched the national portal for credit-linked government schemes – ‘Jan Samarth’ Portal. The portal is a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders. The main purpose of ‘Jan Samarth’ portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. Mr Modi said, this portal will improve the lives of students, farmers, businessmen, MSME entrepreneurs and will help them in realizing their dreams.

On the occasion, a special series of five new coins dedicated to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ were launched. These special coins of denominations of one, two, five, ten and twenty rupees coins are visually impaired friendly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

AMN / SPORTS DESK Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games- ...

Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra leading in medal tally with 9 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals

AMN In the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 being hosted by Haryana, Maharashtra is leading in medal tally by w ...

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins 14th Roland Garros crown, beats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 ￼

Rafael Nadal won 11 games on the row as he recovered from 1-3 down in the second set to beat 8th seed Casper R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart