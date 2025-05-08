Indian astronaut will travel to space as part of joint ISRO-NASA mission: PM mODI

PM Modi addresses Global Conference on Space Exploration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has opened its space sector to startups, entrepreneurs, and young minds. He said today, India has over 250 space startups and they are contributing to cutting-edge advancements in satellite technology, propulsion systems, imaging and others. In his video message for the Global Conference on Space Exploration, Mr Modi said, India continues to march ahead with renewed confidence, pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration. He said the country’s first human space flight mission, Gaganyaan, highlights the nation’s rising aspirations.

The Prime Minister informed that in the coming weeks, an Indian astronaut will travel to space as part of the joint ISRO-NASA mission to the International Space Station. Mr Modi said by 2035, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station will open new frontiers in research and global cooperation. He said, by 2040, an Indian’s footprints will be on the moon.

Highlighting the achievement, Mr Modi said, India launched 100 satellites in a single mission and over 400 satellites were launched for 34 nations on Indian launch vehicles. The Prime Minister said, India’s space journey is not about racing against others, but it is about reaching higher together.

Prime Minister Modi said, Space is not merely a destination but a declaration of curiosity, courage, and collective progress. He emphasised that India’s space achievements reflect this spirit, from launching a small rocket in 1963 to becoming the first nation to land near the Moon’s South Pole.

Emphasising that for India, space is not just about exploration but also empowerment, the Prime Minister highlighted how space technology enhances governance, improves livelihoods, and inspires generations. He noted the vital role of satellites in ensuring the welfare of every Indian, citing their contributions to fishermen alerts, the GatiShakti platform, railway safety, and weather forecasting.