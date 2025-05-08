Cutting across party lines, politicians hail Operation Sindoor

Leaders cutting across party lines have lauded Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces. In a social media post, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of the country’s innocent brothers in Pahalgam. He said, the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Mr Shah said, India remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded the Indian Armed Forces.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. BJP President JP Nadda said, India is both capable and determined to uproot terrorism from its roots. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also applauded the retaliatory action.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in a social media post, said, he is proud of the Indian Armed Forces. DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism.

TDP Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Tejaswi Yadav of RJD, and BJD President Naveen Patnaik also saluted the Armed Forces for their action.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal added that the courage of the Indian Army is the faith of every citizen. Senior JDU leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said that the whole country is united against terrorism and proud of the courage and valour of the Indian Army. CPI (M) and some other parties have also hailed the action saying they are proud of the Indian Armed Forces.