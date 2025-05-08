Govt convenes all party meeting at Parliament in wake of Operation Sindoor

Leaders of all political parties today hailed the valour of the Indian Armed Forces for their retaliatory action against terrorism and extended their support in one voice during an all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Parliament House in New Delhi, was attended by Leaders from over a dozen parties. During the meeting, Mr Singh briefed them about the operation where India has struck at nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Briefing media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju termed the meeting as constructive and each leader expressed their views with responsibility and maturity, recognising the major challenge the country is currently facing. He added that across party lines, political leaders said that there is no place for politics in such critical times. Mr Rijiju informed that the operation Sindoor is still on.