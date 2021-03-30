Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army

AMN
Indian Army has gifted one lakh doses of Made in India COVID -19 vaccines to the Nepali Army. Army Chief General MM Naravane handed over the vaccines to Chief of Army Staff of Nepal, Purna Chandra Thapa via video-conferencing.
AMN Bahrain India’s racing star Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a st ...
AMN / Chennai The Chennai-Puducherry combination of Soorya PM and Navneeth Kumar rode a smart, tactical rac ...
ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی ، بنگلہ دی ...
یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...
WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...
file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...
'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...
By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...
AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...
Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...