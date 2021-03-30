Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2021 11:15:57      انڈین آواز

Published On:

AMN

Indian Army has gifted one lakh doses of Made in India COVID -19 vaccines to the Nepali Army. Army Chief General MM Naravane handed over the vaccines to Chief of Army Staff of Nepal, Purna Chandra Thapa via video-conferencing.

SPORTS

Motorsport; Jehan begins 2021 F2 season on a high note, clinches second position

AMN Bahrain India’s racing star Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a st ...

Soorya, Navneeth win TVS Eurogrip MMSC Endurance race 2021

AMN / Chennai The Chennai-Puducherry combination of Soorya PM and Navneeth Kumar rode a smart, tactical rac ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

The Indian Awaaz