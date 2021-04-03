Indian Army delegation arrives in Dhaka to take part in multinational military exercise

AMN/ WEB DESK

A thirty member Indian Army delegation arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to participate in a multinational military exercise named SHANTIR OGROSHENA 2021. The Multinational Military Exercise is being held from April 4-12 to mark the birth centenary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh.

Apart from India military contingents from Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army are also participating in the event.

The Indian army contingent for the events comprises 30 personnel including Officers, JCOs and Jawans of a battalion from the Dogra Regiment.

The theme of the exercise is Robust Peacekeeping Operations. Military observers from the USA, UK, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise, said the press release issued by the Indian army.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka/3.4.2021