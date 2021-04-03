FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2021 04:38:45      انڈین آواز

Indian Army delegation arrives in Dhaka to take part in multinational military exercise

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

A thirty member Indian Army delegation arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to participate in a multinational military exercise named SHANTIR OGROSHENA 2021. The Multinational Military Exercise is being held from April 4-12 to mark the birth centenary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh.

Apart from India military contingents from Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army are also participating in the event. 

The Indian army contingent for the events comprises 30 personnel including Officers, JCOs and Jawans of a battalion from the Dogra Regiment.

The theme of the exercise is Robust Peacekeeping Operations. Military observers from the USA, UK, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise, said the press release issued by the Indian army.
Rajesh Jha/Dhaka/3.4.2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Rishab Pant is probably the best young player I have ever seen: Sam Billings

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings says that Rishab Pant is probably the best ...

Keen to regain the rhythm: Hockey drag flicker Rupinder Pal

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian hockey squad arrived in Buenos Aires, late Thursday and seasoned drag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz