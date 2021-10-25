Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane, Bangladesh Navy Chief exchange views on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation

WEB DESK

India’s Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Naravane and Bangladesh’s Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M. Shaheen Iqbal exchanged views on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation. Admiral M. Shaheen Iqbal is presently on a seven-day official visit to India wherein he will meet various high ranking Indian officials.

Defence Ministry has said that during these bilateral interactions, issues relating to joint cooperative efforts would be discussed.

These include Coordinated Patrol along International Maritime Boundary Line, bilateral exercise BONGOSAGAR, conduct of naval training and reciprocal visits of delegations.