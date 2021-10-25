Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2021 11:02:36      انڈین آواز

Ethiopian government launches air strike on rebel positions

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Ethiopian government says the military has launched air strikes on rebel positions in the north and west of the Tigray region – expanding the range of its aerial bombardments.

Previous airstrikes over the last week had all been in the regional capital Mekelle, but these ones hit Adwa and Mai Tsebri. The government said they had targeted Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) facilities but a number of civilians are reported to have died.

A TPLF spokesperson said no military targets had been hit and suggested missiles had struck buildings already destroyed by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces.

With all phone communication cut off in Tigray it will be hard to verify the outcome of the airstrikes, especially as they are in fairly remote areas. They are also far from where the fiercest fighting has been taking place, in the neighbouring Amhara region.

After nearly a year of conflict between the TPLF and pro-government forces, the UN says seven million people are in need of emergency assistance and more than two million have been displaced.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ICC T20 World Cup: Pak beat India by 10 Wkt

AMN / DUBAI India today received embarrassing defeat from Pakistan in T20. India had handed Pakistan a 152- ...

DDCA polls: Siddharth pledges to push for clean administration

ASHOK B SHARMA / NEW DELHI Come October 25 the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) goes to poll ...

Delhi’s Hemlata and Maharashtra’s Aarya dominate opening day 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar Delhi’s Hemlata thrashed PS Mantasaha Kumari (Assam ) 4-0 while Maharashtra’s ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz