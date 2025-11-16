Indian Air Force to participate in Garuda-25 exercise in France

WEB DESK

\The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in the 8th edition of the bilateral air exercise- Garuda 25 in France from Sunday. IAF will conduct this exercise with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) till 27th of November. The Ministry of Defence said that this exercise aims to refine tactics and procedures in a realistic operational environment. The Ministry added that it also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two Air Forces.

During the exercise, the IAF’s Su-30MKI aircraft will operate alongside the French multirole fighters in complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations.