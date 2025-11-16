The Indian Awaaz

India to showcase its defence strength at Dubai Air Show 2025

Nov 16, 2025
WEB DESK

India will showcase its defence strength at the Dubai Air Show 2025. This two-day airshow will begin tomorrow in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian Air Force will participate in the Air Show with Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and LCA Tejas. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will lead the Indian delegation. During the visit, Mr Seth will chair a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart. He will also chair an industry round table conference with around 50 companies from India, UAE, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, and Italy to enhance cooperation in defence technology and manufacturing in India.

Dubai Air Show is a biennial event that hosts more than one thousand exhibitors and over 1.40 lakh industry professionals from 150 countries, including major international aerospace companies. 

