INDIAN AIR FORCE’S THRILLING FLYING DISPLAY DAZZLES GUWAHATI

Continuing with its 93rd Anniversary celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased a spectacular flying display on 09 November 2025, over the majestic Brahmaputra River at Guwahati. The chief guest of the event was Hon’ble Governor of Assam Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Distinguished dignitaries include Hon’ble CM of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, CAS Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command Air Marshal Surat Singh and senior officers of the Indian Air Force and State Govt. also graced the event.

The flying display encapsulated this year’s theme for the celebrations:

“Infallible Impervious and Precise”- “अचूक, अभेद्य व सटीक”

An array of fighter, transport and helicopter aircraft flying past the Lachit Ghat added to the vibrant hues of Guwahati. The line-up reflected IAF’s wide array of aircraft-from helicopters ,transport and fighter jets. Highlights included the Tejas, Apache, C-295 and Hawks, symbolising the pathway to national resilience. The Harvard, Sukhoi 30 and Rafale enthralled the audience with breathtaking low level aerobatics. The performance concluded with synchronised manoeuvring by the Suryakiran Aerobatics Team and Sarang helicopter display team, leaving the audience spellbound.

The flying display left an indelible impression on the spectators, particularly the youth of the Northeast, who were visibly inspired by the display of courage and discipline. The seamless coordination of the men and women in blue instilled a sense of pride and inspiration among young viewers, motivating many to explore career in the Indian Air Force and contribute to the service of the nation. PIB