Indian Air Force celebrates 88th anniversary

IAF has demonstrated its resolve, operational capability and will to effectively engage with the adversary when the need arises says Air Chief Marshal

Prez, V Prez & PM greet Air Force personnel

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

The Indian Air Force, IAF, today celebrated its 88th anniversary with traditional display of India’s air power. The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932.

A scintillating air display by various aircraft was the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan ,Ghaziabad.

The air display commenced with flag bearing sky divers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.The flypast included the vintage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony concluded with a spell binding aerobatic display.

Addressing on the occasion of Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that Indian Air Force has demonstrated its resolve, operational capability and will to effectively engage with the adversary when the need arises.

Mr. Bhadauria said, Indian Air Force deployed its combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all the requirements of deployment and sustenance for the Indian Army.

Referring to recent standoff on the northern frontier, he commended the Air Warrior for their quick response.

On the preparedness of the Indian Air Force, he said, emerging security scenario mandates a greater need to have strong IAF to fight across domains across the entire spectrum of the warfare. He said, IAF is shifting towards the indigenous equipments to become self reliant in aerospace sector and growth of engine for development of indigenous aerospace technology. He said, IAF is fully committed to build the 5th generation aircraft.

On the Covid-19 pandemic situation, Air Chief Marshal said, tenacity and resolve of our Air Warriors ensured that the IAF continue to retain its capability and capacity to undertake full scale operation. He said, Indian Air Force deployed transport helicopters to bring back the stranded Indians and supplied essential goods.

President, Vice President and Prime Minister have greeted all Air Force personnel on this occasion.

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. Mr Kovind said the ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. He said, he is confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment and competence.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, the country’s Air Warriors are known for their professionalism, excellence and courage and they have made the country proud in war and peace.

Congratulating all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on the occasion of Air Force Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, these brave warriors do not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. He said, their courage, valor and dedication to protect mother India inspire everyone.

Extending his best wishes to the air warriors and their families, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that eighty eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with. He said, the Nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. He said, the government remains committed to enhancement of IAF’s combat capability through modernization and indigenisation.

