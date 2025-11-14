India wins three golds in recurve events at Asian Archery Championship in Dhaka

India recorded a landmark day at the Asian Archery Championship 2025 in Dhaka, winning two prestigious individual gold medals in the Recurve category, along with a team gold, further cementing its position as a rising powerhouse in Asian archery. The Archery Association of India (AAI) highlighted the achievements in a series of updates on its official account on social media platform X.

According to AAI, Ankita Bhakat delivered a confident 7-3 victory over Korea’s Suhyeon Nam to clinch the Recurve Women’s Individual Gold. The association hailed her win as a phenomenal show of focus and resilience, adding that India had struck gold yet again at the Dhaka meet.

In another major milestone, Dhiraj Bommadevara claimed the Recurve Men’s Individual title with a composed 6-2 win over compatriot Rahul. The AAI described the moment as historic, noting that Dhiraj is now the first-ever Indian male archer to win this crown at the Asian Championship. Rahul secured the silver, earning praise for what the association called a remarkable effort filled with determination and pride.

India’s medal haul grew further when the Recurve Men’s Team-comprising Yashdeep Bhoge, Atanu Das, and Rahul-registered a thrilling 5 (T.29+) – 4 (T.29) win over Korea to take the team gold.

Earlier yesterday, India had already claimed three gold and two silver medals in the compound events. With today’s victories, India’s overall tally has climbed to six gold and three silver medals, making this one of the country’s strongest-ever performances at the continental championship.

The Archery Association of India applauded the athletes for their consistency, discipline, and composure under pressure, calling the performance a proud moment for the nation.