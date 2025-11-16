The Indian Awaaz

India Beat Pakistan by 8 Wickets in Women’s Blind T20 World Cup Clash

Nov 16, 2025

Blind women from India and Pakistan brushed aside political tensions on Sunday, shaking hands in neutral Sri Lanka at a cricket tournament for the visually impaired.

At what organisers describe as the world’s first blind women’s T20 tournament, players from the two South Asian neighbours showed they had sporting vision even if they lacked sight — unlike their regular national teams.

India defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets in a high-voltage Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind clash at the Katunayake BOI Grounds in Colombo on Sunday. India achieved the target of 136 for 2 in just 10 overs, sealing their fifth straight win of the tournament.

Pakistan, playing only their second match, were bowled out for 135 after a top-order collapse left them at 23 for 4. A superb 66 from Mehreen Ali and a fighting 44 from Bushra Ashraf pushed the total to respectability, but India’s sharp fielding produced seven run-outs.

India’s reply was explosive, led by skipper Deepika TC’s brisk 45 and an unbeaten 64 from Anekha Devi, whose authoritative knock earned her Player of the Match, as India strengthened their semifinal momentum.

