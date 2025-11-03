India win Women’s World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs

Last Updated on November 3, 2025 12:18 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India’s campaign in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup has been full of ups and downs. Midway through the league stage, the team’s hopes of qualifying were hanging by a thread. However, timely performances from the batters helped India stay alive in the race for the title.

On the other hand, South Africa displayed consistent dominance throughout the tournament, despite suffering defeats against England and Australia. Their emphatic 125-run victory over England in the semifinals reaffirmed their strength and momentum heading into this clash.

The rain-delayed match finally got underway with South Africa winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Batting first, India posted a competitive total of 298 for 7 in 50 overs.

India began with an aggressive start as Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put on a solid 104-run opening partnership. Mandhana played fluently for 45 before being dismissed, while Shafali narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century, scoring 87 runs in a composed yet attacking innings.

Middle-order batters Jemimah Rodrigues (24) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (20) couldn’t convert their starts and departed in quick succession. All-rounder Deepti Sharma once again anchored the innings with maturity, completing her third half-century of the tournament before being run out for 58.

In the final overs, Richa Ghosh provided the much-needed acceleration, smashing 34 runs off just 24 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Her quick cameo ensured India crossed the 290-mark, setting South Africa a challenging target.

For South Africa, Khaka was the most successful bowler, claiming three wickets, while the rest of the bowling attack struggled to contain India’s top order.

With both teams eyeing a place in the final, the stage is now set for a thrilling contest. India’s batting depth and South Africa’s pace attack promise an exciting finish to this rain-affected encounter.