India Beat Australia by 5 Wickets in Third T20I at Hobart, Level Series 1-1

In Men’s cricket, India defeated Australia by 5 wickets in the third T-20 International at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. India overhauled the target of 187 runs with 5 wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare.

Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 49 off 23 deliveries helped India to successfully chase down the target. Arshdeep Singh was named player of the match for his brilliant spell of 3 wickets in four overs. With this win, India have levelled the five match series 1-1.

Earlier, put in to bat first, hosts posted 186 for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Tim David scored 76 runs while Marcus Stoinis added 64 for Australia.

