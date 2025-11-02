The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS AMN

India Beat Australia by 5 Wickets in Third T20I at Hobart, Level Series 1-1

Nov 2, 2025

Last Updated on November 2, 2025 9:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Men’s cricket, India defeated Australia by 5 wickets in the third T-20 International at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. India overhauled the target of 187 runs with 5 wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare.

Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 49 off 23 deliveries helped India to successfully chase down the target. Arshdeep Singh was named player of the match for his brilliant spell of 3 wickets in four overs. With this win, India have levelled the five match series 1-1.

Earlier, put in to bat first, hosts posted 186 for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Tim David scored 76 runs while Marcus Stoinis added 64 for Australia.

Related Post

SPORTS

India win Women’s World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs

Nov 3, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani Arrives in New Delhi

Nov 3, 2025
TOP AWAAZ AMN SCIENCE / TECH

India Launches Heaviest Military Communication Satellite CMS-03 from Sriharikota

Nov 2, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India win Women’s World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs

3 November 2025 12:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत ने जीता महिला वर्ल्ड कप, साउथ अफ्रीका को 52 रन से हराया

3 November 2025 12:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani Arrives in New Delhi

3 November 2025 12:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BIHAR ELECTIONS

PM Modi holds roadshow in Patna, pays tribute to Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

2 November 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments