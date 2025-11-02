The Indian Awaaz

India Launches Heaviest Military Communication Satellite CMS-03 from Sriharikota

Nov 2, 2025

Staff Reporter

ISRO launched India’s heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 (GSAT-7R) from Sriharikota this evening. The heavylift rocket carried by an Indian launch vehicle and into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 5.26 pm.

The mission aims to enhance naval communication and boost digital connectivity across remote regions. It is the fifth operational flight of India’s most powerful rocket. The satellite is a multi-band military communication system.

