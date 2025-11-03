The Indian Awaaz

Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani Arrives in New Delhi

Nov 3, 2025

Staff Reporter

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a two-day visit to India. During his visit, the Bahrain Foreign Minister will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani’s visit comes after Dr Jaishankar visits Bahrain in December last year. During last year’s visit, Dr Jaishankar co-chaired the fourth meeting of the India-Bahrain High Joint Commission.

The two sides agreed to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation in the education sector. Both sides also agreed to deepen cooperation on consular issues.

The Indian side acknowledged that the bilateral security dialogue and the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) in the field of combating international terrorism are important mechanisms in institutionalising cooperation in the area of security cooperation, including Cybersecurity.

India and Bahrain enjoy excellent bilateral relations characterised by cordial political, economic, cultural and people-to-people contacts. He will depart from India tomorrow.

