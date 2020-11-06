India will soon emerge as agriculture export hub: PM





BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India will soon emerge as an agriculture export hub with the help of technology and modern processing solutions. Chairing the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable last evening, Mr Modi said, recent reforms in agriculture opened up new exciting possibilities to partner with the farmers of India.

The Prime Minister said, a strong and vibrant India can contribute to stabilization of the world economic order. He said, we will do whatever it takes to make India the engine of global growth resurgence. He said, India is the place, if investors want returns with reliability, demand with democracy, stability with sustainability and growth with a green approach.

The Prime Minister said, investors are moving towards companies which have a high Environmental, Social and Governance, ESG score. He said, India already has systems and companies which rank high on this count. Mr Modi said, India believes in following the path of growth with equal focus on ESG. He said, India’s quest to become AatmaNirbhar is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy.

The Prime Minister said, India has shown remarkable resilience in the COVID19 pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability.

Virtual Global Investor Roundtable VGIR was organized by the Ministry of Finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision makers from the Government of India and Financial Market Regulators.