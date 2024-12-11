India will have its own space station, ‘Bharat Antariksha Station,’ by 2035: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today said that India will have its own space station, ‘Bharat Antariksha Station,’ by 2035, while an Indian will land on the moon by 2040. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi today on ‘Achievements of all Science Ministries,’ Dr. Singh said that the space reforms brought by the government have unlocked the space sector.

He added that so far, 432 foreign satellites have been launched from India, with around 90 percent launched in the past 10 years. The minister also mentioned the government’s vision for a multi-disciplinary approach to science. He highlighted that India has made strides in biotechnology, bio-economy, geo-spatial programs, defence, and agriculture through the application of science in various capacities.