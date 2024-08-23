India, US hold discussions on enhancing manufacturing capacity, energy storage systems

AMN

India and the United States today held a productive discussion focussing on boosting manufacturing capacity, energy efficiency, and energy storage systems. Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Minister of State Shripad Naik and other senior officials from the ministry, discussed various issues related to clean energy with the U.S. delegation led by Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy John Podesta.

During the discussions, the Minister emphasised the longstanding bilateral partnership between India and the United States, highlighting the shared commitment to a clean energy future that fosters economic growth and development.

Meanwhile, Mr. Podesta remarked that India is a valuable partner, and both countries support each other in building resilient supply chains and an investment-led partnership strategy. He also noted that India and the U.S. can collaborate in areas such as clean energy, energy storage systems, and energy efficiency. He further noted that the US can support India in enhancing its manufacturing capacity.