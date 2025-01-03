The Indian Awaaz

India-US Economic Ties get boost from technical expertise provided by Skilled Professionals: MEA

Jan 3, 2025

The External Affairs Ministry today said India-US economic ties greatly benefit from the technical expertise provided by skilled professionals, with both sides leveraging their strengths and competitive advantages. Briefing media here today, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said regarding the H1B visa issue that the India-US partnership is expansive, and both countries share strong and growing economic and technological ties.

He said that within this framework, the mobility of skilled professionals is a key component of this collaboration. He said New Delhi looks forward to further deepening India-U.S. economic ties for mutual benefit.

Replying to a query on Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is facing a death sentence in Yemen, Mr Jaiswal said India is closely following developments around the sentencing of Nimisha Priya. He added that the Government is extending all possible help in the matter.

