BSF pushes back 4 Bangladeshis along Tripura border

Jan 3, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The Border Security Force (BSF) sent back four Bangladeshis, who earlier trespassed into India through the border in Tripura sector. The BSF handed over them to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday after a flag meeting at the Tripura-Habiganj border.

According to a press release from the BGB, the four had crossed into India last Wednesday with the help of two local brokers. However, the BSF members detained them on charge of entering illegally.

The individuals were identified as Akash Miah, 22, his wife Sathi Akter, 19, their 18-month-old daughter Fatema, and Al Amin, 25, all residents of Habiganj district of Bangladesh.

The BGB took custody of the intruders and later a case was filed against them and the brokers with the local police station in Bangladesh.

